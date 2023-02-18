REPORT: Dallas Cowboys Have Eyes on One QB in NFL Draft, Will Need to Make Blockbuster Deal

The Dallas Cowboys have been vocal about their support of Dak Prescott publicly. But could they be kicking the tires on a potential new quarterback of the future? A new report suggests they’re doing just that — and it would require a huge deal to pull it off.

According to Mike Fisher of CowboysSI, the Cowboys are eyeing former Ohio State star C.J. Stroud. The issue there is Stroud is a projected top-five pick and Dallas doesn’t have a selection until No. 27 overall, and he will most likely be off the board at that point.

Considering the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts need quarterbacks — and the Chicago Bears, who have the No. 1 overall pick, seemingly do not — the Cowboys will need to pull off a stunner to get Stroud if they decide on him. Fisher’s source admitted it’d be tough, but the Cowboys are fascinated, nonetheless.

“I don’t know the ‘how,”’ Fisher’s source said. “But (Dallas is) absolutely intrigued by Stroud.”

Stroud put up impressive numbers at Ohio State and was a Heisman Trophy finalist in back-to-back years. In 2022, he threw for 3,688 yards and 41 touchdowns to lead the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff.

These rumors could cast some doubt on what’s next for Prescott. He struggled this past season, throwing for a league-leading 15 interceptions in addition to his 2,860 yards and 23 touchdowns. That’s why some — including former NFL general manager-turned-ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum — suggested the Cowboys should select another quarterback in the draft.

Getting one of Stroud’s stature could be franchise-altering.

“Here’s how I would approach it from a team-building standpoint,” Tannenbaum recently said on Get Up. “I would sign (Prescott) to an extension, that is a stabilizing move because you are in contention.

“But the other thing I would do, I would consider drafting somebody else. … Both things can be true: You can have Dak Prescott and you can look to get another.”