Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy Loves One QB in the 2023 NFL Draft Class

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has a favorite quarterback in this year’s NFL draft. Here’s a big hint. The player is a redhead and lives in the Metroplex.

Now, will the Cowboys select TCU standout Max Duggan, who has spent the past four years in nearby Fort Worth?

“What a great year TCU had,” Mike McCarthy gushed to reporters. “I just love the way (Duggan) plays. One thing about the games I saw is that you’re never out of the game with Max. I think it’s a huge characteristic as a quarterback you have to have in this league.”

Now, McCarthy didn’t say whether the Cowboys have any interest in drafting Duggan. For one, the coach isn’t going to tip his hand on any player. And the other reason is it’s not clear whether Duggan will be selected. The NFL Network lists Duggan as the ninth-best quarterback available coming into official scouting season. For context, teams selected a total of nine quarterbacks in last year’s draft.

Max Duggan Considered a Late First Rounder or Free Agent Signee

NFL Network Lance Zierlein recognized the same qualities in Duggan that Mike McCarthy shared with the media. Zierlein wrote:

“Scrappy quarterback possessing the attitude, toughness and leadership that teams love. Duggan has proven himself to be capable of overcoming adversity and finding ways to help his team win with his arm or legs.”

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy loves this TCU quarterback. In this photo, Max Duggan salutes Horned Frog fans after a Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

But Zierlein, as a scout, also pointed out — “he has limited arm strength and frequently forces receivers to break stride on deep balls and crossing routes. Duggan’s intangibles give him a chance to become an NFL backup but his limitations as a passer cap his ceiling.”

Duggan won the Davey O’Brien Award as the best quarterback in college football. But that award was for what he did on the field in 2022. Duggan led the Horned Frogs to their first-ever national title berth, although TCU took a beating at the hands of Georgia. The top quarterbacks at the Combine include Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.

Meanwhile, Mike McCarthy talked of how the Cowboys are reworking their offense. It’ll be in his image. That’s because McCarthy will call his own plays this season. Now former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore took a similar job with the Chargers.

McCarthy said about one-third of the offense will change, but that the language and terminology likely will be the same. McCarthy promoted analyst Brian Schottenheimer as the team’s new offensive coordinator.

Of course, McCarthy also talked up his current quarterback, Dak Prescott.

“Obviously we still feel verry strongly about him as our future,” Mike McCarthy told reporters in Indy.” We will definitely build this thing around him.”