Brandin Cooks requested a trade from the Houston Texans, and now he’s on his way to the Dallas Cowboys, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN and multiple reports.

“Source: The #Cowboys are in the process of trading for #Texans WR Brandin Cooks,” tweeted Fowler.

Afterwards, Texas reporter Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 provided some of the financial and compensation intricacies regarding the trade.

“#Texans and #Cowboys have discussed fifth-round and sixth-round pick compensation for Brandin Cooks, per league sources,” tweeted Wilson. “#Texans are expected to pay $6 million of his $18 million guaranteed contract to facilitate the trade, per sources.”

Evidently, it all came together quickly, as Adam Schefter of ESPN and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shortly confirmed afterwards that Cooks is officially now a member of the Cowboys, heading over for capital Wilson mentioned.

“Cowboys had two 2023 fifth-round picks — their own at No. 161 and a compensatory one for losing Randy Gregory at No. 169,” tweeted Schefter. “They are sending pick No. 161 to Houston as part of the trade for wide receiver Brandin Cooks.”

Throughout the offseason, Dallas has kicked tires on a number of free agent wide receivers. For one, Odell Beckham Jr. has been connected to the Cowboys on a number of occasions. One would think this move would take them out of the running for the free agent star pass catcher.

More on Brandin Cooks, Dallas Cowboys

Now, for the wide receiver Dallas is getting. Cooks has been on a number of NFL teams, but his statistics are nothing to scoff at.

The former Oregon State star came into the NFL after being drafted in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He was selected by the New Orleans Saints with the No. 20 overall selection. Since, he’s been a reliable, exciting wide receiver who’s been looking for a permanent home in the league.

Before being traded by the Texans to the Cowboys, Cooks spent time with the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams. Over the course of his NFL career, he’s amassed 630 receptions for 8,616 receiving yards and 49 touchdowns.

Earlier in free agency, the Cowboys cut ties with Ezekiel Elliott. It’s evident they’re reshaping their offense to give quarterback Dak Prescott more options to throw the football to. With Cooks joining playmakers like CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys star signal caller has to be feeling pretty good on this Sunday morning.

Nevertheless, Brandin Cooks got his wish and was traded out of Houston. Time will tell if he can truly build a home in Dallas.