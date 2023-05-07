Dallas Cowboys late-round pick Deuce Vaughn isn’t just a feel-good story

Deuce Vaughn and his dad, Chris, were the feel-good story of the Cowboys draft. But know that Dallas didn’t select the K-State running back because of family sentiment.

After cutting Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys need to put bodies in their running back room. And Vaughn, in spite of his small stature, could be capable of putting up big numbers in the NFL. Will McClay, the Cowboys VP for player personnel, discussed the team’s sixth-round draft pick during an interview this week with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

“The number one thing is, you know, getting a hell of a football player and in a safe game, guys that can win in space and create their own space and do explosive things,” McClay said. “Deuce has done that ever since he’s been in high school, and probably before that. So getting him and adding him as a weapon was a huge deal.”

Know that if Deuce Vaughn was taller and thicker than 5-foot-5 and 179 pounds, he probably would have gone much higher than pick 212. Teams might’ve been scared away by his lack of size. After all, he was the shortest player invited to the NFL Combine since at least 2003. But he certainly put up eye-popping numbers during his career at K-State.

Deuce Vaughn, seen here in the Big 12 title game, plays bigger than 5-foot-5. (Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

As a junior last year with the Wildcats, he led the nation in all-purpose yards, gaining 1,936. It wasn’t a surprise that he earned unanimous All-American honors. Plus, he was a consensus All-American in 2021 and Big 12 Conference freshman of the year in 2020. It’s all because he can run the ball well and catch it with ease. The Wildcats even used him as a returnman early in his career, but made Vaughn their main offensive threat during his final two seasons. Those all sound like perfect traits for a quality NFL back.

The Cowboys selected one running back in this year’s draft. Meanwhile, they added fullback Hunter Luepke of North Dakota State. Owner Jerry Jones hasn’t ruled out adding Elliott back to the roster, but the team could no longer afford his salary. Meanwhile, the Cowboys gave Tony Pollard the exclusive franchise tag and gave him a 20 percent raise.

And Deuce Vaughn will be a sentimental favorite. He played high school football outside Austin. And his dad, Chris, a one-time Texas Longhorn assistant coach, now is assistant director of college scouting for the Cowboys. He wrote scouting reports for 350 players. However, he recused himself from writing one on his son.

But a week ago, Chris called Deuce and asked him if he wanted to go to work with him. He told his son the Cowboys had just selected him in the draft. Before it all started, Chris told Deuce about how the draft likely would unfold. He said to his son: “‘Listen, man, you were super productive in college, but the draft works differently. You probably won’t be drafted where your production has been, and that’s OK.'”

The Cowboys are banking on it.