Dallas Cowboys Legend Daryl ‘Moose’ Johnston Receives Massive Promotion In USFL

Dallas Cowboys legend Daryl “Moose” Johnston will be taking on a larger role for the second season of the United States Football League (USFL).

The USFL promoted Johnston, who originally served as the league’s vice president, to president of football operations Thursday, per a report from Forbes. The USFL does not have a commissioner, meaning Johnston is the highest-ranking individual. Johnston assumed presidency after Brian Woods departed the league to pursue entrepreneurial endeavors.

“He is a really smart guy. Always been well-organized,” said Kenny Albert, Johnston’s NFL on FOX broadcasting partner for a decade. “It’s no surprise that success has followed Daryl around.”

Among his duties, Johnston will oversee everything from scouting to video, equipment and field conditions. Fox Sports CEO and executive producer Eric Shanks came away impressed with Johnston’s background, which included serving as general manager of the San Antonio Commanders of the Alliance of American Football (AAF) and director of player personnel for the XFL’s Dallas Renegades.

Albert said he could see Johnston eventually making his way back to a front office role.

“I could definitely see him becoming an NFL general manager in the very near future,” Albert said.

Daryl Johnston Leading USFL into the Future

The USFL is the first spring football league to launch a second season since the original incarnation in the 1980s. The AAF closed its doors midway through its debut season in 2019 due to the lack of necessary financial backing. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the XFL to cut its season short in 2020. It returned this season — this time under new ownership. The USFL figures to be a stable entity, with Fox Sports committing $150 million over three years to its operations.

Seven of the eight teams from the inaugural season — in which the Birmingham Stallions were crowned champions — return for year two. The lone exception is the Tampa Bay Bandits, who were replaced with the Memphis Showboats. Johnston recently told RJ Young of Fox Sports he was excited for Memphis to get the opportunity.

“It was a tough decision to shutter the Tampa Bay Bandits franchise,” Johnston said. “But with the opportunity to get to Memphis. And to work with a group that’s in Memphis to buy into our USFL vision and to become a part of that family was just too good of an opportunity to pass by. Todd Haley, bringing his roster and his staff into Memphis is going to be great.

“As we sit here now and talk about the city of Memphis, one of the things that is very critical for the USFL family is to engage in the community. I think Memphis right now is a community that could use a little bit of love from all over the country. And we hope to be able to get our guys and our staff into that community. And really start to engage and start that healing process from what’s happened there recently.”