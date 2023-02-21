Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Puts City of Detroit on Blast in Free Agency Tweet

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons took a shot at the Motor City on Monday. A tweet from the Twitter account @JPAFootball mentioned a trade between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions that did not even involve Parsons. Yet he still felt the need to chime in and diss Detroit.

The account reported that Lions wide receiver Amon Ra St Brown was recruiting Rams corner Jalen Ramsey to join him in Detroit. The tweet also had a quote from St Brown that hinted at a reunion between Ramsey and current Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

“Jalen, if you can hear this, I know you played with [Jared] Goff before. Detroit might seem like a landing spot, my guy. Talk to me, talk to me,” St Brown said according to the tweet

Micah Parsons quoted the tweet and let the Lions have it. He said, “I’m sorry no one going from la to Detroit” followed by three crying with laughing emojis.

I’m sorry no one going from la to Detroit 😂😂😂 https://t.co/j9ejL3rvu8 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) February 21, 2023

Micah Parsons sideswipes Detroit

The weather in Los Angeles is definitely nicer compared to Detroit. But the Lions actually finished last season with a better record than the Rams. Detroit finished the regular season 9-8, just outside of the playoff picture. While the Rams on the other hand took a huge step back following their Super Bowl victory a year prior. They ended the year with a disappointing 5-12 record.

Micah Parsons’ words probably hurt Detroit fans, but the Rams moving on from Ramsey is a real possibility. Los Angeles has no first-round draft picks in 2023, are paying Ramsey the second-highest contract amongst cornerbacks, and seem to be on the verge of a rebuild. Just as Parsons has expressed displeasure with the city of Detroit, Ramsey has with the Rams’ most recent losing season, and his future with LA will be interesting to monitor this offseason.