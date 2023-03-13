Micah Parsons Reacts to NFL Blockbuster Trade of Jalen Ramsey

A blockbuster trade went down Sunday that sent All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins. Social media broke out following the trade, as many gave their opinions and reactions across the sports landscape. And per usual, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons joined in and shared his reaction.

Last month, Parsons made it known how he felt regarding rumors of Ramsey potentially joining the Detroit Lions. But his feelings regarding Ramsey heading to South Beach were a little bit stronger than the Motor City rumors.

Parsons quote tweeted the NFL’s announcement of Ramsey’s trade to the Dolphins saying, “Man wtf!! Nvm …”

It’s unclear where Parson’s frustration comes from. Whether it’s from Ramsey joining a ready-made contender or from him not signing with the Cowboys, it’s certain that the Pro-Bowler is frustrated but uncertain as to why.

The trade sends Jalen Ramsey to Miami and sends a 2023 third-round pick (No. 77) and tight end Hunter Long to the Los Angeles Rams. This will be Ramsey’s third NFL stop. He was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, playing four seasons in Duval before being traded to Los Angeles.

Ramsey will be returning to the Sunshine State, where he also played college football at, coming off of a slept-on season. The Rams had a disappointing season last year, finishing 5-12 after winning the Super Bowl just a year prior. But Ramsey had a career-high 88 tackles, two sacks, and three forced fumbles last season. He matched a career-high four interceptions as well, the third time he’s done so in his professional career.

The Dolphins are hoping he can bring that same level of production to Miami this season, and it seems like Micah Parsons may be wishing for the opposite.