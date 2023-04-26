Dallas Cowboys load up on offense in new seven-round mock draft from ESPN

After a packed offseason of deal-making and staff changes, the Dallas Cowboys enter the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night with seven selections to make. ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller released his final seven-round mock draft this week, revealing all seven potential picks the Cowboys could make this weekend.

Starting with the No. 26 overall pick in the first round, Miller has Dallas going with one of the most popular picks among mock drafts this cycle. For the first time in more than two decades, the Cowboys draft a tight end in the first round – Notre Dame star Michael Mayer.

“‘There is no way in hell Jerry Jones passes up a Jason Witten clone if he’s on the board,’ that’s how one rival scout with over 20 years in the business described this projection,” Miller wrote.

“Mayer would be a safety valve in the middle of the field for Dak Prescott; he caught 180 passes for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns over three seasons in South Bend. Mayer is a great run-blocker but also might have the best hands of any pass-catcher in this class.”

According to the Vegas odds, the Cowboys are most likely to select a tight end in the first round to replace Dalton Schultz. However, Jerry Jones has hinted that he’ll go for the best available, regardless of position, at No. 26.

Cowboys’ projected picks from Rounds 2-7

Dallas adds potential long-term kicker in Round 4

After satisfying several pressing depth needs with their first three picks, the Dallas Cowboys opt to secure a player that could end up playing a decade or more for them if things go well. Miller has the Cowboys taking Michigan kicker Jake Moody in the fourth round. He’s the first specialist off the board in the mock draft.

It’s a bold move but the Cowboys are in need of a starting kicker (who won’t miss multiple extra-point attempts in a game). Moody wont the Lou Groza Award after nailing 92% of his field goals and all of his extra points in 2021. He followed it up with another perfect season on extra-point attempts while hitting on 82.9% of his field goals. He also had a long of 59 yards.