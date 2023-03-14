The Dallas Cowboys have made a major move during NFL free agency. According to NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero, the team is getting five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Per the report, Dallas will trade a 2023 fifth-round compensatory pick to the Indianapolis Colts for Gilmore. The addition gives the Cowboys more quality depth in the secondary.

Another big trade! The #Colts are sending five-time Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore to the #Cowboys for a 2023 fifth-round compensatory pick, sources tell me and @RapSheet. pic.twitter.com/K1LN0oit7L — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2023

Gilmore, 32, takes more than a decade’s worth of NFL experience to Dallas. The former first-round selection has played for the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection has won a Super Bowl and was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. Gilmore is also a two-time First-Team All-Pro selection.

Dallas is coming off back-to-back 12-5 seasons under head coach Mike McCarthy. But the Cowboys have struggled in the postseason and team owner Jerry Jones wants to make a Super Bowl run.

It’s not too surprising that the franchise is trying to bring in the best players possible to try and make that a reality next season.

Stephon Gilmore May Not Be Only Major Free Agency Addition for Cowboys

As big of an addition as Stephen Gilmore is for the Dallas Cowboys, he may just be the first. According to reports, another big name has serious interest in the franchise.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said that Odell Beckham Jr. would “love” to play for the Cowboys. That would give quarterback Dak Prescott another major weapon in the passing attack.

“I’m going to go Cowboys because they can make that Amari Cooper trade right once and for all,” Fowler said. “They traded Cooper last year for a fifth-round pick and they desperately needed that help all year. Michael Gallup was coming off an ACL, he wasn’t quite ready.

“So this is a chance to make things right. Odell Beckham would love to play in Dallas. By all indications, it’s a perfect personality fit for him. He’s a massive star. Cowboys are America’s team with a star. It makes too much sense.”

Keep your eyes peeled on the Cowboys for the remainder of free agency. There could be more big names heading to Dallas.