Dallas Cowboys make roster cuts ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys made three roster cuts, according to the NFL’s transactions report on Monday. Dallas has seven selections to bring in new faces this week, beginning the draft on Thursday night with the No. 26 overall pick.

The team waived tight end Ian Bunting and defensive back Isaac Taylor-Stuart with failed physical designations. They also released linebacker Devante Bond, a former sixth-round draft pick for the Buccaneers.

Bunting was on a two-year, $1.575 million deal with Dallas after playing one game in 2021.

After going undrafted out of USC in last year’s draft, Taylor-Stuart signed with the Cowboys. During his career with the Trojans, he racked up 80 tackles, two interceptions, and seven pass deflections, while appearing in 32 games, with 19 of those being starts. Taylor-Stuart started 10 of 11 games in his final year with USC–racking up 39 tackles, one interception, and three pass breakups.

Bond, a former Buc and Bear, signed a two-year deal with the Cowboys but didn’t appear in a game. The Oklahoma alum has 39 career tackles, all coming from his early days with Tampa Bay.

Offseason roster, staff changes

The 2023 offseason has been one of major changes for the Cowboys. Kicking things off, Mike McCarthy gave the coaching staff a re-vamp. The team opted not to renew the contracts of eight coaching staff members, including offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier.

After the staff departures, Dallas won big by holding on to defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for at least another season. They fought back against teams pursuing the former Falcons head coach for open top jobs. Then, McCarthy promoted Brian Schottenheimer to OC after revealing his plans to take over playcalling himself in 2023. They also assigned Scott Tolzien the role of quarterbacks coach.

Notable names no longer with the Cowboys are TE Dalton Schultz, WR Noah Brown, OL Connor McGovern, DT Carlos Watkins and RB Ezekiel Elliott. Dallas released Elliott after seven seasons, saving major cap space for the 2023 season.

More on the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft takes place from Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 in Kansas City, Missouri. The event location this year is the plaza just outside of Union Station.

Round 1 of the NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Apr. 27. Rounds 2-3 will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Apr. 28, and Rounds 4-7 will begin at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Apr. 29. The draft broadcast runs throughout the weekend on both ESPN and NFL Network.

Following two trades that cost them two fifth-round compensatory picks (No. 161, No. 169), these are the seven draft picks left on the Cowboys board for April.

Round 1, No. 26

Round 2, No. 58

Round 3, No. 90

Round 4, No. 128

Round 5, No. 176*

Round 6, No. 212*

Round 7, No. 243

*Denotes compensatory pick