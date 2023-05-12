Cowboys’ Micah Parsons claps back at Tyreek Hill on Twitter, Tua catches a stray

Dallas Cowboys defender Micah Parsons was apparently in no mood to joke around on Friday.

After posting a nice photo with retired Rams lineman Andrew Whitworth and thanking the former Walter Payton Man of the Year for talking to him, Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill threw some shade Parsons’ way.

Hill responded to the original tweet: “so now you motivational speaker ? I’m confused”

The Cowboys star opted to turn the heat up to 100 with his own response, and Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa caught a stray in the process.

“Yeah ! Keep up with them Twitter fingers only person will pay is tua!!!” Parsons tweeted with laughing emojis. “I’ll see you Christmas Eve!! There only going to be one grinch who stole Christmas!!”

😂😂😂😂 yeah ! Keep up with them Twitter fingers only person will pay is tua!!! I’ll see you Christmas Eve!! There only going to be one grinch who stole Christmas!! https://t.co/0WRmyAFiJ3 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) May 12, 2023

The NFL’s full schedule for 2023 came out on Thursday night, revealing a Week 16 game in Miami after the Cowboys face Buffalo on the road as well.

The Cowboys take on the Dolphins very late in the season, but Parsons is unlikely to forget the slight against him. It’s bad news for Tagovailoa who took 61 sacks through his first three seasons in the league.

Parsons reflects on strength of NFC East

Before the drop of the 2023 NFL schedule, Parsons took to Twitter to comment on the toughness of the NFC East.

“NFC east went from the worst division in football, to having the hardest schedule this year!” Parsons tweeted Thursday afternoon. “Life happens fast!”

The Cowboys’ division has become a much more competitive group since Parsons joined the league. In 2020, the NFC East started the season with a 6-19-1 record. The start prompted those in the media to label it the worst division in the league. Since then, the Eagles have won a Super Bowl title. The Cowboys have made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. Also, the Giants made the 2022 playoffs and the Commanders… have new ownership.

Based on the combined win percentage of their opponents, the NFC East’s teams have three of the top five toughest 2023 schedules. The Eagles take the top spot, helped (or not helped) by the fact that they’ll face 10 teams who made the playoffs last season. The Kansas City Chiefs, the Eagles’ Super Bowl opponents, face seven playoff teams.

Behind Philadelphia, the Dolphins and the Patriots have the second and third-toughest 2023 schedules. Dallas and New York come in after that, tied for fourth.