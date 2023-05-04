Dallas Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons has been very vocal in his support for his new fellow first-round teammate Mazi Smith. Parsons discussed the reasons why he advocated for the Cowboys to go after the Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle at the annual Reliant Energy Home Run Derby on Wednesday.

“(Mazi’s) going to add tremendous help in the run game,” Parsons said, via Jon Machota. “He’s low, he’s powerful, strong, big-bodied, something we’ve been missing. Young guy, too. Just a young, big boulder that’s going to make a difference to this run defense and stuff like that.

“I knew him (before the draft). I knew with the pick we could get him or maybe a corner. That was like, my guy, that we should get. Him and the guy from Pitt (Calijah Kancey), it was either him or Mazi for me. Just watching his film, watching him run through guys, that’s how it’s supposed to be. This is the type of guy we could really use.”

With Smith on the interior, and Parsons bulking up to be a full-time defensive end, the Dallas Cowboys look like they’ll have one of the most dominant run-stopping defenses in the league next season.

Smith determined to prove Dan Quinn, Micah Parsons right

As he walked through the shiny halls of the Star for the first time, Smith recounted what it meant to him to learn that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Parsons were fully in his corner.

Parsons reportedly texted Quinn on the morning of the draft: “Michigan DT.” His coordinator responded back: “I’m all about that life!!!!!!”

“I was like, ‘Maz, you gotta work harder,’” Smith said of his reaction. “I’m a hard worker but it’ll never be enough for a guy like that. So when I become part of the team, I wanna make everybody happy and trust in me, make everybody proud. Those are [my] big brothers already and I haven’t even met them [yet]. I’m not gonna let them down.”

Smith got to know the Dallas Cowboys staff and personnel over various meetings this offseason. The process culminated in a top-30 prospect visit leading up to the draft. Those meetings, especially the final visit, cemented Dallas in his mind as one of the top teams to join.

“Being with people who value what you do makes you want to do it better,” Smith said. “You can learn a lot from those people.”