NFC East rivalries run deep, throughout the entire division. None is more intense than the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, especially with one just making a Super Bowl appearance. While we will have to wait until the fall to see them on the field, current players can have some fun with each other during Thursday night’s NFL Draft.

When everything is said and done, Philadelphia might be considered a big winner of the night. They were able to grab Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the ninth overall pick. Many considered him the top overall prospect in the draft but off-the-field issues caused him to fall.

People in Philly are most likely celebrating but Micah Parsons was not too happy. He was live on Bleacher Report to give a reaction and was ready to walk off the set. To make matters even worse, Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown was there to rub salt in the wounds.

“I’m just sick,” Parsons said. “I’m just sick to my stomach. I can’t believe that many teams passed up on him. I’m truly just sick right now.

Now, Parsons will never directly have to face off against Carter. But Dallas’ offensive line is going to have a handful for years to come. Not only Carter but Jalen Carter was the first-round pick coming out of Georgia last season. Philadelphia has really boosted their defensive line over the past two drafts.

Dallas battled with Philadelphia for the NFC East title this season but fell short. While nobody has won back-to-back division championships in nearly 20 years, the Cowboys will have an uphill battle.

Micah Parsons has a history with the Philadelphia Eagles

Thursday was not the first time Parsons was out in public talking about the Eagles. During the season, he got heat from fans in Philly for discussing quarterback Jalen Hurts. Parsons thought Hurts was part of a system Nick Sirianni was running as they continued to win.

While the talk off the field is heavy, Parsons does back it up when lining up against the Eagles. In three career games against them, he has won two — including on Christmas Eve this season. Parsons has 14 career tackles against Philadelphia, the second most against any team he has faced in the NFL.

Unfortunately, he might have to now see Carter put up similar numbers against his own team.