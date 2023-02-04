The Dallas Cowboys elevated team consultant Brian Schottenheimer to offensive coordinator.

The team announced the promotion Saturday afternoon. He replaces Kellen Moore. He and the Cowboys parted ways last weekend. The Chargers hired Moore the next day.

Brian Schottenheimer, as a consultant this past season, helped Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn with game planning and prep. The 49-year-old came to the Cowboys after working as the passing game coordinator for the Jaguars in 2021. He also was the offensive coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks from 2018-20.

“I am very happy to have Brian take on this key role with our team,” head coach Mike McCarthy said in a statement to the media. “He has been an important part of our staff already and has a great grasp of where we are and where we want to go.”

Brian Schottenheimer Won’t Call Plays- That’s Now Mike McCarthy’s Role

Team owner Jerry Jones said this past week that McCarthy would call plays this fall. Moore, the former Cowboys backup quarterback, had done so under McCarthy. The head coach said going from Moore to Schottenheimer would be an “efficient transition” for the team. McCarthy also said Schottenheimer “has an exceptionally strong foundation, history and relationships beyond his time here that translate very well into understanding” the Cowboys’ approach.

“This will be an exciting and efficient transition for us,” he said. “I am confident (the hire) will help yield the growth and results we all want and expect.”

The Cowboys confirmed the interviews of two outside candidates who were brought in for interviews. They were Panthers running backs coach Jeff Nixon and Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown.

Brian Schottenheimer is the son of the late Marty Schottenheimer, the head coach of five NFL teams. He’s considered the best coach not to have reached a Super Bowl. Brian worked with his dad in Kansas City, San Diego and Washington.

Meanwhile, McCarthy has long ties to the Schottenheimer family. Marty gave McCarthy his first NFL job as a quality control coach with the Chiefs in 1993. McCarthy also worked for Brian Schottenheimer in 1998.