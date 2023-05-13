Dallas Cowboys name free agent candidates for special teams position

Cowboys fans, we hate to bring up bad memories. Dallas knows that it probably won’t be employing Brett Maher as its kicker. But there’s still a long list as to who might replace him.

Maher was a decent kicker for most of the 2022 season. He made nearly 91 percent of his field goal attempts and was perfect on kicks within 40 yards. Extra points were rarely a problem, with Maher making 50 of 53 attempts. Two of his appempts were blocked. But on a January evening in Tampa, Maher missed four of five extra points. The Cowboys beat the Bucs in the first round of the playoffs, but Maher couldn’t recover.

Dallas owner Jerry Jones opted not to re-sign Maher for obvious reasons. John Fassel, the Cowboys special teams coach, discussed the kicking situation, Saturday.

“Well, we got Tristan (Vizcaino) on the roster,” Fassel told reporters. “I think anybody else on earth who is not on the team right now is under consideration.”

Fassel did narrow down the list of replacements. They include Robbie Gould, Mason Crosby, and Ryan Succop, three of the better kickers in the NFL. Plus, he said the Cowboys still are evaluating kickers from the XFL and USFL. The XFL finishes its season tonight, with the USFL playing into the summer.

Gould last played for the 49ers. He’d be an expensive addition, considering he earned $4 million last year with San Francisco. He said in an interview last month that he wanted to play for a contender, but on a team closer to his family in Chicago. Meanwhile, it doesn’t appear that Crosby will stick with Green Bay. He’s starred for the Packers for 16 years, but is now a free agent. Crosby grew up outside Austin in Central Texas, so maybe he wants to return to a team closer to home.

Meanwhile, the Bucs released Succop last month. He had been the most accurate kicker in Tampa history.

Jones mentioned last month that he hasn’t ruled out bringing back Maher. The Cowboys also didn’t draft a kicker like many thought they would. He indicated Dallas would sign a veteran, so stay tune.

Or maybe the Cowboys stick with Tristan Vizcaino. They signed him in January after Maher had such a dreadful evening in the playoffs. Vizcaino has played for eight teams in the past four years. But he hasn’t seen much action. He’s converted 11 of his 12 career field goal attempts and is 15 of 20 on extra points.