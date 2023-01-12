You can call Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore a home grown coach. He jumped from backup quarterback to position coach and then to the OC, all in the last five years.

And now, Moore, the former Boise State star, may be looking to leave the Cowboys. Reports indicate the Carolina Panthers have asked Dallas for permission to interview Moore. ESPN’s Todd Archer was the first to report the Kellen Moore news.

The Carolina Panthers have requested permission to interview Cowboys OC Kellen Moore for their head coach opening, per multiple sources. Moore interviewed with Miami and Jacksonville last year. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 11, 2023

Moore is 34. He went from Cowboys quarterback in 2017 to coach the team’s QBs in 2018. By 2019, Dallas promoted him to offensive coordinator. And by 2020, new coach Mike McCarthy opted to keep Moore as OC for his new staff.

Moore’s offense is terrific at ringing up the shiny stats. In 2021, the Cowboys ranked first in the NFL in total offense and points per game. Dallas averaged 407 yards per contest. And the Cowboys scored 31.2. Overall, the team scored 530 points, which set a franchise record. However, Dallas lost to San Francisco, 23-17, in the wildcard round of the playoffs. It was only the second time all season that Dallas failed to crack 20 points.

The Cowboys have finished in the top 10 in scoring for three of the four years he’s been offensive coordinator. Dallas finished No. 1 in yards twice.

Coming into the wildcard playoff round set for this weekend, Dallas is seeded fifth. The offense stumbled mightily in the final game of the season, with the Cowboys losing on the road to Washington, 26-6. Overall, the Dallas offense ranks 11th in the NFL at 354.9 yards per game. The team also slipped in points, but by a field goal or so. The Cowboys are averaging 27.5 points per contest, behind Kansas City and Philadelphia. Coincidentally, those two teams are the top playoff seeds in the AFC and NFC.

So can Kellen Moore make a successful jump from coordinator to head coach? He is young, but already has two coaching interviews under his belt. A year ago, Jacksonville talked to Moore before going with 54-year-old Doug Pederson. The Dolphins looked at Moore, then went with 39-year-old Mike McDaniel. Both the Jags and Dolphins made it to the playoffs with their first-year head coaches.

The Panthers are looking at other coaches as well and not just Kellen Moore. The Panthers requested permission to chat with Ben Johnson, the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions. Count on Johnson being a hot name for teams looking to hire a new head guy. The Panthers also are looking at Philadelphia OC Shane Steichen. And given how well the Eagles are playing with Jalen Hurts at QB, Steichen should draw a ton of interest as well.

And Carolina also wants to interview two familiar names. There’s Frank Reich, the former head coach of the Colts. And the Panthers are talking to Ken Dorsey, the former NFL QB who coordinates the Bills offense.

Plus, Carolina talked to Jim Caldwell, another former NFL head coach. Interim coach Steve Wilks also has an official interview.

Meanwhile, Kellen Moore’s most immediate task is to reenergize the Cowboys offense, which had its worst outing of the season this past Sunday. Dallas faces Tampa on Monday night.

