Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Speaks Out After Team Releases Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys and running back Ezekiel Elliott have parted ways, and team owner Jerry Jones has explained the reasonings behind the decision to let him go.

Jones noted that the decision was mutual and will benefit both parties in the future. Elliott can move on to a team that is willing to take on his needs. For Dallas, Tony Pollard can officially take on the role of RB1 after being placed on a franchise tag for the upcoming season. He will earn $10.01 million in 2023.

Elliott spent the last seven years in Dallas, rushing for 8,262 yards and scoring 80 total touchdowns for the Cowboys over that period. He notched four 1,000-yard rushing seasons during that time. He rushed for a career-low 876 yards in 2022 and after the recent success of Pollard, Elliott ended up as the odd man out.

Jerry Jones’ Full Statement

“Zeke’s impact and influence is seared into the Cowboys franchise in a very special and indelible way. He has been a consummate professional and leader that set a tone in our locker room, on the practice field, and in the huddle. Zeke defined what a great teammate should be. Anyone that has ever played a team sport would be lucky to have a teammate like Zeke. And they’d be much better for it. His commitment and passion for winning are selfless. The accountability he brings every day earned the respect of our coaches, his teammates, and our entire organization. He wore the Cowboys Star with pride and purpose every single time he put it on. We’re a better franchise because of the example he set for veterans and rookies alike.

“We have mutually agreed with Zeke that the best decision for everyone is that he [will] experience free agency. We can increase our flexibility and options as well. Moments like this come, and extremely difficult decisions and choices are made. For the franchise, for me personally, for players, too. We will always have a special place and love for Zeke and what he means to our Cowboys family, both as a person and as a player. That will never change.”