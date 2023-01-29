The Dallas Cowboys and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore have agreed to go separate ways. NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero reported the news on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas makes the change after another disappointing playoff run. The Cowboys were eliminated from the postseason following a 19-12 loss to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round.

Per David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, head coach Mike McCarthy is expected to call the plays. The Cowboys will look for a new offensive coordinator.

The #Cowboys and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore have mutually agreed to part ways, per sources.



Moore is a bright young offensive mind and will have options. But Dallas felt change was needed after a disappointing finish, and now is looking for a new OC. pic.twitter.com/rRPwCDkjhF — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 29, 2023

Moore spent the last five seasons working with Dallas. He started as the quarterbacks coach in 2018 before getting the promotion to offensive coordinator.

He served as the Cowboys’ OC from 2019-22.

Dallas had a strong regular season, finishing with a 12-5 record. The team had hopes of challenging for a Super Bowl appearance, but fell short of those expectations.

Jerry Jones Wants Mike McCarthy Around … for Awhile

The Dallas Cowboys have made some significant changes to the staff this offseason, parting ways with seven assistants, adding Kellen Moore to the mix. In case it isn’t clear, owner Jerry Jones really wants to get back to the Super Bowl.

He wants to do it with Mike McCarthy at the helm, too. Although the Cowboys lost a disappointing 19-12 contest to the 49ers in the playoffs, the head coach says he and the owner have a great relationship.

“As far as my relationship with Jerry, just using his words, we’re in an excellent spot,” McCarthy said, via Pro Football Talk. “The partnership that we have, he’s excited about. He told me a number of times this week that he wants me to coach here as long as Coach Landry did. And I said, ‘OK, that’s a long time.’ I feel really good about our relationship. I think our ability to discuss and disagree we do a good job of that, and I think that’s important.”

That’s … probably not going to happen. Tom Landry coached the Cowboys for 29 seasons. But it does show that Jones isn’t really interested in moving on from his head coach anytime soon.