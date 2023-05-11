The Dallas Cowboys welcomed Dolly Parton for the ACM awards this week and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to play a game with the country music legend.

Several Cowboys players, including Dak Prescott, and even former star wideout Dez Bryant, went on camera to play a quick game of who said it with quotes from Parton and team owner Jerry Jones.

The players attempted to decipher the author of quotes like:

“I just don’t have time to get old,” “I want to officially close the window on closing the window,” and “That muffled sound in New York is me screaming in that pillow.”

We asked and The 'Boys answered: who said it? Jerry or Dolly?



Limited seats now available for the #ACMawards, Country Music's Party of the Year, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks.



Tickets here: https://t.co/eU899QuVNg#DallasCowboys | @ACMawards pic.twitter.com/AU96F43uSp — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 10, 2023

Surprisingly, the Cowboys stars had a tough time detecting whose quote was whose. As Bryant said, the two legends in their field, both born in the 1940s, have a lot in common.

Along with hosting the ACMs with Garth Brooks this week, Parton opened a new pop-up store, called “Dolly! All-Access.” It is located on the lower level of The Star and features memorabilia, T-Shirts, accessories, and opportunities to pre-order her upcoming book: Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones.

Parton held a press conference on Tuesday at the opening of the pop-up shop. Reporters asked her about her history with the Dallas Cowboys.

“We have some surprises down the road,” Parton said but refused to elaborate. “But (being at The Star) means a lot because we always loved the Dallas Cowboys.”

The ACM Awards celebrate their 58th year on Thursday. The event is at Ford Center in Frisco.

Cowboys 2023 schedule revealed on Thursday night

On top of the ACM awards on Thursday, the evening’s festivities also include the unveiling of the 2023 NFL schedule.

Prior to releasing the full 2023 regular season schedule, the NFL revealed that the Dallas Cowboys will take on NFC rival San Francisco 49ers in primetime this season. The Cowboys will travel to take on the 49ers in Week 5 for a Sunday night game.

Kickoff between Dallas and San Francisco is now officially set for 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 8. The game will be on NBC.

The rest of the season schedule comes out at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.