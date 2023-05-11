Dallas Cowboys post cryptic emoji tweet

The Dallas Cowboys‘ full 2023 season schedule comes out on Thursday night during the NFL’s reveal show at 8 p.m. On Wednesday night, the team shared a cryptic tweet, perhaps teasing or hinting at what’s to come on the 2023 schedule.

The Cowboys Twitter account shared two ice cream emojis with a plus sign and three whiskey-on-ice emojis. Aside from the cryptic tweet, the account has also been teasing who the Cowboys could have gotten to shoot their schedule release video.

Vanilla Ice, anybody? Vanilla Ice, a.k.a Robert Matthew Van Winkle, is a DFW native and a Cowboys fan.

🍦🍦+ 🥃🥃🥃 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 11, 2023

In 2021, Post Malone shot a video for Dallas during which he played beer pong with team owner Jerry Jones and showered Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott with mini-schedule cards.

In 2022, the Cowboys had Stephen A. Smith give his “First Take” on the schedule for their release video.

The Cowboys learned in January which NFL teams they’ll play at home and on the road in 2023.

They’ll play the 17-game schedule with nine games on the road and eight games at home. Since they have one less regular season game at home, Dallas will host two out of three preseason games.

Dallas Cowboys 2023 opponents

As always, the Cowboys will play their divisional opponents twice, once at home and once on the road. They’ll also host the Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Jets and Lions at AT&T Stadium in 2023.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys’ road trips will have them going coast to coast with away games versus the Chargers, Cardinals, 49ers, Dolphins, Panthers and Bills. Dallas hasn’t traveled to Buffalo or Miami since the 2015 season.

According to Boston Herald columnist Bill Speros, the Cowboys will travel the 11th-most of all 32 teams during the 2023 season. They’ll fly 22,620 miles to see their opponents. Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks top the league with 31,600 miles to fly.

Although all the 2023 opponents are now finalized, the full schedule for the NFL’s 32 teams will come out on Thursday night.

Here’s a look at the Dallas Cowboys’ 2023 opponents, including who they’ll play at home and who they’ll face away, along with their 2022 regular season records.

Home

Washington (8-8-1)

NY Giants (9-7-1)

Philadelphia (14-3)

LA Rams (5-12)

Seattle (9-8)

New England (8-9)

NY Jets (7-10)

Detroit (9-8)

Away