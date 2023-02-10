Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Makes Surprise Pick for Super Bowl Winner

After an early exit from the NFL playoffs, Dak Prescott wants to stay in the good graces of Dallas Cowboys fans in any way possible. If that means picking against some friends in the Super Bowl, so be it.

During the NFL Honors awards ceremony, Prescott was asked to pick a Super Bowl LVII winner between the Chiefs and Eagles. The Cowboys quarterback provided an interesting answer.

“It’s tough, you know, I got a few college teammates, even a college coach that’s over in Philly,” Prescott said. “But I don’t know if I can root for an NFC East team. Unfortunately, to those guys that I care about — I hope they have a great game — but I’m going with the AFC to win this one.”

Fans were already pretty upset with Prescott following his performance in the Cowboys’ loss to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round. Who knows how bad it might’ve gotten had he picked the Eagles to win the Super Bowl.

Whether or not he actually believes the Chiefs will win, it’s probably a smart move to pick Kansas City. If nothing else, it helps his popularity in Dallas … at least temporarily.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Voices Support for Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott has to be happy to have a teammate like wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Not only can he haul in passes, but he’s standing up for the quarterback.

Prescott caught plenty of criticism after Dallas lost a 19-12 contest to the 49ers in the playoffs. But Lamb believes the QB receives too much heat from fans and media.

“I don’t think anyone deserves the criticism he gets. They are crazy, bro,” Lamb said on Pro Football Talk Live. “You’ve got to understand. It’s football. A lot of other people get paid to make plays… the way that he gets talked about is crazy. It’s wild. I don’t think he deserves it.”

Prescott completed 23-of-37 passes for 206 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in the loss to San Francisco. During the regular season, Dallas went 8-4 in games Prescott started.