Dak Prescott Addresses Expectation of Contract Extension from the Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones recently spoke about a possible contract extension for quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott was recently asked about Jones’ comments, and if he was excited at the possibility of being in Dallas long-term.

“100% I’m excited to be a Dallas Cowboy as I said,” Prescott said. “Always dreamed to be here, now that I’m here I don’t expect to play for any other team. And now it’s just about winning, so just trying to get that done.”

Prescott will be entering his eighth season under center for Dallas after being drafted by them in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He’s signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension in 2021, which keeps him under contract with Dallas through 2024.

However, Dak Prescott’s contract provides a $49.13 million hit against the upcoming 2023 salary cap. Leaving Dallas with the option to restructure his contract or offer Prescott an extension as they continue to manage their roster this offseason.

“And just to hear, obviously as you say, in the front office looking forward to an extension so when that time comes it’ll happen. With Stephen on it may just happen overnight, but when it happens it happens, it’ll be great,” Prescott said.

Giving Prescott an extension could help lower Dallas’ $49.13 million cap hit and give them more flexibility this offseason. The franchise tag deadline is officially over, and Dallas placed their tag on running back Tony Pollard. Pollard led Dallas in rushing last season but suffered a high-ankle sprain and a fibula fracture in the team’s final game of the season.

Running back Ezekiel Elliot’s contract also works $16.4 million against the salary cap. And the management of his and Prescott’s contracts could be pivotal in Dallas’ future ability to build a competitive roster.