Dak Prescott’s Breakup With Girlfriend Revealed After Cowboys’ Season-Ending Loss

Dak Prescott has taken a lot of blame for Sunday’s playoff loss against the San Francisco 49ers, throwing two crucial interceptions. Dallas has found itself short of the NFC Championship game for the 27th consecutive year. Everyone involved with the Cowboys has a long offseason ahead of them.

To go alongside the playoff loss, some personal news has been reported on Prescott. According to Page Six, he and his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, have broken up. While the couple has been split up for nearly a year, the news is just now hitting the public.

“Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest,” the report read. “We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating.”

There is no exact timeline as to when Prescott and Buffett became official. Photos began to pop up on each other’s social media feeds in 2020, with the relationship possibly lasting around two years.

Dak Prescott Accepts Blame Following 49ers Loss

Dallas was good enough on the defensive end to win on Sunday, with the 49ers not looking like the same explosive Kyle Shanahan-led team. Barring one drive, nothing was working on the offensive end for the Cowboys and Prescott was the one to take the blame.

“I’m disappointed in the way that I’ve played,” Prescott said. “Those guys in that locker room gave it all. Both sides of the ball. And put me in a position to go win the game and I wasn’t able to do that. And, yeah, I mean, I put it on my shoulders.

“When you play this position, when you play for this organization, you’ve got to accept that. That’s the reality of it. And as I said, it will make me better.”

Multiple missed opportunities have been highlighted over the past two days, with the consensus agreeing Prescott has to be better. While the two touchdowns are at the front of everyone’s mind, there was a wide-open T.Y. Hilton at one point in the second half, running down the seam.

Instead, CeeDee Lamb was the target and the pass fell incomplete. Simple mistakes added up throughout all four quarters, with Dallas having nearly eight months to think about them all.