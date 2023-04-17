Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott took a visit to his alma mater this weekend attending Mississippi State’s spring football game. Prescott wasn’t the only alumni in attendance for the Bulldogs’ annual Maroon & White Spring Game, but it was particularly special for him.

On March 22, Mississippi State announced they’d be naming their 22nd live bulldog mascot “Bully” Dak after Prescott. And on Saturday for the first time ever, Dak the bulldog met Dak the quarterback.

Mississippi State’s first live bulldog mascot named Ptolemy first graced the sidelines of Bulldog football games in 1935. Now the torch has been passed for generations from one bulldog to the next for over 80 years, with the latest being named after one of their most notable alumni to date.

Dak Prescott attended Mississippi State’s spring game yesterday where they officially named their new bulldog mascot “Dak” https://t.co/dCm3DSMqdD pic.twitter.com/v5HV111Eq4 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 16, 2023

“How about it?” Prescott said. “They’ve named the mascot after me, so I had to come back and see that…For the mascot of Mississippi State, of this university, to be named after me, it’s humbling. It’s something I hold very special to me.”

Prescott’s last season at Mississippi State was in 2015, but it’s clear that his connection with the school is still a strong one. He’ll go down as one of the best players in school history, as he finished his career holding 38 school records. And now a part of his legacy will grace the sidelines of games on four legs for many years to come.

More on Mississippi State’s Spring Game

Prescott may have been the most notable alum in attendance for the Bulldog’s spring game, but he wasn’t the only one. Other current NFL stars like Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons and Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay joined him.

Making it to the NFL level presents a wide variety of different priorities and distractions. But Mississippi State’s former players returning to campus showed that they didn’t forget where their journeys started.

“This place has always been home to me since I came here at 17 years old,” Prescott said. “Being able to come back home, see people that you love and just get this feeling – just the euphoria of it alone is something special.”