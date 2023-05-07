Dallas Cowboys release statement following mass shooting in Allen, Texas

The Dallas Cowboys released a statement on Sunday in response to the tragic mass shooting that occurred in Allen, Texas. At least nine people were killed and seven others injured in the shooting that occurred at a mall.

Nine people, including the suspect, died in a shooting that occurred at Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday afternoon. According to CNN, victims in Saturday’s senseless attack ranged in age from 5 to 61. Police shot and killed the gunman outside the mall.

Sunday, the Cowboys released a statement on social media.

“So deeply saddened to see the senseless and tragic loss of life yesterday in Allen,” the NFL organization said. “Our hearts and prayers are with the victims, their families and our community.”

Prior to Sunday’s MLB game between the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels, there was a moment of silence held. The Rangers released a statement, as well.

“The Texas Rangers send our deepest condolences and prayers to all those impacted by yesterday’s horrific tragedy in Allen,” the organization said on Twitter. “We thank the entire Angels organization for honoring those lost in a moment of silence before today’s game.”

The Texas Rangers send our deepest condolences and prayers to all those impacted by yesterday’s horrific tragedy in Allen.



We thank the entire Angels organization for honoring those lost in a moment of silence before today’s game. pic.twitter.com/QFxVAA1MAW — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) May 7, 2023

Sunday’s game was played at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray sounds off on mass shooting

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray attended Allen High School in Texas. After learning of the tragic mass shooting at the popular mall, the former No. 1 overall pick released his own statement.

“This is sickening,” Murray said. “Prayers to the mass shooting victims in Allen, Texas. If there is anyway I can help those affected by this tragedy please let me know. When is this s*** gonna stop?”

This is sickening. Prayers to the mass shooting victims in Allen, Texas.



If there is anyway I can help those affected by this tragedy please let me know.



When is this shit gonna stop? — Kyler Murray (@K1) May 6, 2023

Murray’s comments on social media received a lot of support following another senseless tragedy. For Murray, this one hit much closer to home.

The Cardinals quarterback attended Allen High School before committing to play college football at Texas A&M. He then transferred to Oklahoma after one season to finish his career.