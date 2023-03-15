The Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott, who used to be the best tailback in the NFL, are parting ways.

That’s according to a report in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The report said:

“Per a source close to the situation, the Cowboys are set to part ways with the two-time NFL rushing champ and the running back is preparing to start fresh with a new team.”

The time has comehttps://t.co/7zLQs1HRGu — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) March 15, 2023

This probably isn’t a surprise to Cowboys fans. But it probably hurts to see Ezekiel Elliott depart the silver and blue. Dallas drafted Elliott out of Ohio State with the fourth pick of the 2016 draft.

Ian Rapoport, a reporter from the NFL Network, said Jerry Jones will meet with Elliott soon. Rather than try to force a pay cut on the running back, the Cowboys plan to release him so he could seek his own deal.

Dallas already placed the franchise tag on Tony Pollard, who was the starting tailback. He’ll make $10.01 million this season. Elliott signed a big contract before the 2021 season. And he was set to earn $10.9 million this season. And that was too much for Dallas.

Ezekiel Elliott quickly made an impact in Dallas. After all, he led the NFL in rushing his rookie season, gaining 1,631 yards. Elliott earned the rushing title again, this time in 2018. He made the Pro Bowl in three of his first four seasons. And he’s gained at least 1,000 yards in four of his six seasons.

Like so many NFL running backs, so many injuries began to take their toll on Elliott. He battled knee, rib, hamstring and calf injuries since 2020.

He’ll leave the team as its third-leading rusher. The only backs ahead of Elliott are Emmitt Smith, the NFL’s all-time leading rusher, and Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett.