Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly Willing To Take Pay Cut To Stay in Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys’ 19-12 point NFC Divisional Playoff loss to the San Fransisco 49ers now raises questions about what offseason moves America’s team will make. Many have their eyes and attention on the future of running back Ezekiel Elliott, who is still in the midst of his six-year, $90-million contract extension signed in 2019.

Elliott is expected to make $16.7 million next season, but according to a report from Dallas Morning News Cowboys reporter Michael Gehlken, he’d be willing to take a pay cut in order to stay in Dallas next season. Elliott ties New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara as the second-highest-paid running back in the NFL. But lately, his production has not met those numbers.

Elliott ended the regular season as the NFL’s 22nd leading rusher, rushing for a career-low 876 yards this season. Elliott reached the 1,000-yard rushing mark in four of his seven seasons with Dallas, but still has not eclipsed the standard set in his rookie season where he rushed for 1,631 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.

But Elliott may have made up for his lack of rushing yardage with rushing touchdowns this season. He rushed for 12 touchdowns this season, which tied with three other players for third-most in the NFL. He has definitely proven that he’s still a reliable goal-line and short-yardage rushing threat. But, it will definitely be interesting to see how his negotiations with the Cowboys will unravel this offseason.

What about Tony Pollard?

Additionally, the emergence of Cowboys’ running back Tony Pollard makes Elliott’s offseason contract negotiations even harder to sort out. Pollard emerged as Dallas’ most dynamic back, ending the season with 1,007 yards on the ground despite having 38 fewer carries than Elliott. He also added 39 receptions for 371 receiving yards to his stat line this season, rushing for the league’s sixth-best 5.2 yards per carry.

Pollard was clearly a key piece of the Dallas offense this season, and enters free agency this offseason. But he did leave the Cowboys’ playoff game after suffering a fractured fibula and high ankle sprain that will require surgery. This throws yet another wrinkle into an offseason where the Cowboys have a lot of decisions to make regarding paying their ball carriers.