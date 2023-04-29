This may be the coolest scene of the NFL Draft, at least from Saturday, as the Cowboys selected Deuce Vaughn, whose dad is a Dallas scout.

Dad Chris Vaughn was sitting down when the Cowboys called in the pick. He wiped away tears as the rest of the folks in the room gave him and his son a standing ovation.

The younger Vaughn was a star running back from Kansas State. The Cowboys selected him in the sixth round with the 212th overall pick. Deuce grew up in Round Rock, Texas, a suburb of Austin. So other family and friends will have only a three-hour drive up I-35 to see him play at AT& T Stadium.

Watch the Dallas war room in action. Promise, you’ll blink back tears at this touching father-son Cowboys moment in the NFL Draft.

Heartwarming moment if the Draft: Cowboys draft Kansas State RB Duece Vaughn whose Dad, Chris works in the Scouting Department for Dallas. This is his reaction in the war room to his son being picked by his team. pic.twitter.com/eqi22ecK1j — Steven Cheah (@StevenCheah) April 29, 2023

