Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons defends wearing Philadelphia jersey to NBA playoff game

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons discovered that it’s difficult to keep it all low-key when he shows up wearing a uniform repping any team from Philadelphia.

Those are just rules of a rivalry. Dallas players don’t rock the jerseys from any sports team repping the City of Brotherly Love. And vice versa.

But it appears you can’t take the Pennsylvania out of Micah Parsons. This former Penn State star does have a reasonable explanation for why he showed up for a 76ers playoff game wearing a Tyrese Maxey jersey. After getting so much blowback for sitting courtside at the Wells Fargo Center, Parsons shared a video that documented his controversial game-fashion attire with the tweet “Maxey from Texas lol!!!”

Maxey from Texas lol!! https://t.co/bYXyJ3PZDw — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) May 7, 2023

We’re giving Micah Parsons lots of props for picking out the best 76ers jersey possible given that he’s a transplanted Texan. As Parsons said, Maxey is from Texas. He’s like a D-FW school-boy hero, leading South Garland High School to its first-ever berth in the state championship tournament. He also won Mr. Texas Basketball honors. Maxey played parts of one season at Kentucky before the pandemic shut down all NCAA sports. He left the Wildcats and declared for the NBA draft and the 76ers selected him in the 21st pick of the first round.

The playoff series between 76ers and Celtics, a most old-school NBA matchup, is tied at 2-2. Micah Parsons also picked out a terrific game this past Sunday. As Parsons sat courtside, Philadelphia tied the series with an overtime victory. The series now returns to The Garden in Boston. No word on whether a certain Dallas linebacker will be at tonight’s game.

Parsons has been training in Austin, Texas, as he adds muscle for a potential move to defensive end this fall. The Cowboys selected him as a linebacker in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s evolved more into an edge rusher than a traditional off-ball linebacker. He currently weighs 252 pounds on his way to a possible 256. The goal would be to add bulk, but keep the speed.

He’ll probably need to be back in Dallas later this month. The Cowboys have scheduled OTA sessions for May 22-23, May 25, May 30, June 1-2, and June 13-15. A mandatory minicamp is June 6-8.

As for the rest of his tastes in sports teams, Micah Parsons also cheers for the Phillies. That might not be a problem in Dallas. But other Texans notice. Parsons posted photos and congratulated the team last fall when the Phillies were playing the Houston Astros in the World Series. The Astros won, sorry Micah.