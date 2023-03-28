Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons wasted no time taking advantage of the NFL‘s new uniform change. When the league owners voted to allow players to wear No. 0, the Pro Bowler jumped at the chance to take it.

During the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix on Tuesday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that owners approved a rule to allow players to wear No. 0. The change was proposed by the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in March.

Upon learning the news, Parsons jumped in quickly claim a new number. It sounds like he’s saying farewell to the No. 11.

“I’m switching!!” Parsons wrote on Twitter. “Agent 0 coming soon!”

If anyone else on the Cowboys roster wanted the opportunity to wear the new number, it looks like they’ll have to go through Parsons. Which … good luck with that.

Pelissero’s report from Tuesday didn’t indicate whether the No. 0 would only be permitted for players at certain positions. We’ll assume that any non-lineman would be permitted to take the new number, which means Parsons qualifies.

With Tuesday’s decision on the No. 0 jersey, the NFL is finally catching up to college football. Before the 2020 season, the sport’s leaders voted to allow players to start wearing the No. 0 as a uniform number.

It only took the NFL three years to catch up!

Former Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Hopes for Number Change Too

Dallas Cowboys — current and former — apparently want number changes. Micah Parsons made his case for No. 0 after the NFL agreed to allow players to wear it. But Ezekiel Elliott is hoping to return to a familiar number now that he’s on his way out of Dallas.

After being released by the Cowboys, Elliott tweeted that he wants his “#15 back.” Zeke wore that jersey number when he played at Ohio State, helping lead the Buckeyes to a national title in 2014.

While in Dallas, Elliott sported the No. 21. He enjoyed quite a bit of success donning that jersey number during his time with the franchise.

Elliott was a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time NFL rushing yards leader with the Cowboys. He’ll always have fond memories of wearing No. 21 — and eviscerating opposing defenses.

Now that he’s moving on though why not change it up? And what better way than to go back to your old roots and sport your college number with a new NFL team?