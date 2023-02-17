Dallas Cowboys Star Trevon Diggs Faces Lawsuit For Unpaid Rent, Late Fees

We’ve all been there. Money’s tight, rent is due, and you’re counting the second until that check hits your bank account to pay it in time. However, one wouldn’t expect a starting NFL corner to be dealing with something like that. Even so, a lawsuit against Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs suggests otherwise.

Per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, a former landlord has filed for legal action in Denton County against Diggs.

In the suit, Diggs signed a one-year lease for a house in Frisco, Texas. From what Rose Marie Yadegar, the landlord, said, though, he only paid the first month’s rent at $5,500. He then moved out in July of 2022 ”in lieu of eviction’.

In turn, Yadegar is looking for $33,500 in unpaid rent and late fees in the lawsuit. She’s also seeking another $5,000 or so for damage repairs, carpet repair, and yard maintenance.

There’s a process that comes next to determine whether or not Trevon Diggs did or did not in fact make these payments. Even so, it’s on him to get something like this resolved, especially considering he’s set to make over $4 million next season from the Cowboys.

Emmitt Smith, Tony Dorsett Want Team to Keep Ezekiel Elliott

Two Cowboys legends — Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett — would prefer the team keep Ezekiel Elliott on the team and in a rotation with Tony Pollard.

But Elliott could be just too expensive for the team to keep on the roster, especially with his production dropping so significantly last season.

Smith and Dorsett were both in Phoenix last week leading up to the Super Bowl. Each running back helped win the Cowboys at least one Super Bowl ring. The 1977 Cowboys beat the Broncos for the Super Bowl. The team put the championship in play in the 1977 draft when Dallas selected Dorsett with the overall No. 2 pick.

These two know the worth of a quality back, which is why they want Ezekiel Elliott to stick with the Cowboys. Here’s why that might not happen. The Cowboys drafted Ezekiel Elliott with the fourth pick of the 2016 draft. He’s set to make $10.9 million this season. Meanwhile, the Cowboys may put the franchise tag on Tony Pollard, which means his salary is projected at $10.09 million. That’s probably way too steep a price for both on the roster.

Still, Smith told ProFootballTalk: “I’m keeping both. I may franchise tag Pollard and I may go for a contract restructure with Zeke. But I’m keeping both, and the reason why is because we’ve got to get Pollard back healthy, and we need Zeke, and we need Malik as well. We need that three-headed monster right now to rotate. Malik gives us a chance to get Pollard time to get back healthy again.”

Smith is referencing Malik Davis. Pollard sprained his ankle and broke the non-weight-bearing bone in his leg in the divisional playoff loss to the 49ers. He had surgery the next week.

Pollard rushed for 1,007 yards in the regular season. That was a career-high. He also received a Pro Bowl Games invite. Meanwhile, Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 876 yards, his worst year with the Cowboys.

Like Smith, Dorsett wants to see Elliott on the roster.

“Oh wow I would like to see Zeke continue to play, but I understand the owner’s position and all that stuff too,” Dorsett said in an interview with the Dallas Morning News. “Where else can you make that much money doing something that you love and you like and be happy? I understand you want, what you want and there it is.”