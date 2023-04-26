Playoff hockey is for everyone, especially when the hometown team is playing. Game 5 of the first round between the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild was taking place on Tuesday night at the American Airlines Center. A few Dallas Cowboys decided to show up and had some fun while hanging out in a box.

Since it’s the offseason, some beer chugging took place. The young buck tight ends downed a few, with Jake Ferguson leading the way with two beers. Peyton Hendershot got in on the action as well, with Terrence Steele lurking in the background.

Then, out of nowhere, quarterback Dak Prescott jumped in front of the camera. Not only was he encouraging his teammate but also the home Stars crowd. With the series tied at two games apiece, the AAC needed to get hyped.

Troy Aikman was not in the same box but was also in attendance. Quite the list of former Cowboys in attendance.

You can watch the full moment here.

Pretty sure these guys know a thing or two about beating Minnesota ⭐️@dallascowboys x #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/QcEqO4oHwi — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) April 26, 2023

An important day is coming up for the franchise, with the 2023 NFL Draft taking kicking off on Thursday night. Luckily for all of those guys, they get to sit back and see what player the front office brings into the franchise. They have the luxury of enjoying a few beers and watching a hockey game.

Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks know how to beat Minnesota

As the Stars’ Twitter admin pointed out, the Cowboys do know how to take down a team from Minnesota. Both Aikman and Prescott have been able to put up solid performances against the Vikings throughout their career, including a recent thumping by the Cowboys during the 2022 season.

Beginning with Aikman, he won two of five games against Minnesota during his Hall of Fame career. However, his completion percentage was just over 63% with 1,314 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception thrown.

Two of those games were in the playoffs, with a 1-1 record. Both were NFC Wild Card affairs, with the 1996 edition resulting in a 40-15 win.

Prescott is still early in his career but has a winning record against the Vikings. In three attempts, the Cowboys have been on the winning side twice. Six touchdowns have been tossed by the Dallas quarterback with 812 yards and just one interception.

Traveling to Minneapolis this season, Prescott was dialed for a Nov. 20 matchup. He completed all but three of 25 passing attempts, going for 276 yards and two touchdowns. Dallas wound up winning 40-3 — easily their biggest win of the season.