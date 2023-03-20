Dallas Cowboys Sunday Trade Has Big Implications on Odell Beckham

If Odell Beckham Jr. returns to the NFL in 2023, it likely won’t be for the Dallas Cowboys. After the Cowboys traded for Texans receiver Brandin Cooks on Sunday, ESPN’s Ed Wereder reported the team is likely “out” on adding Beckham.

Beckham did not play in 2022 after suffering an ACL tear in Super Bowl LVI. He spent the final eight games of the 2021 regular season with the Los Angeles Rams and was an instrumental part of their Super Bowl run. Across four playoff games, he finished with 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cowboys were rumored to be in discussions to sign Odell Beckham last season, though that never came to fruition. The former first-round pick and three-time Pro Bowler recently held a workout and has been reported to have interest from several NFL teams.

Beckham posted five 1,000-yard seasons over the first six years of his pro career, but injuries have held him back in the past few years. In order for him to return to the field in 2023, he’ll have to prove himself healthy enough to go.

He’ll also have to find a team willing to pay his asking price, which is reportedly $20 million per year.

Cowboys Add Brandin Cooks in Trade with Texans

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed reports from Sunday that the Texans traded Cooks to the Cowboys. In return for the 10th-year receiver, Houston received a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-rounder.

Coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2020 and 2021, Cooks took a step back this past season as he dealt with injury. He still managed to finish with 57 catches for 699 yards and three touchdowns across 13 games.

A former first-round selection in the 2014 NFL Draft, Cooks has spent time with the Saints, Patriots and Rams. Now he joins a Cowboys team to serve as the second option behind CeeDee Lamb.

Dallas is coming off of 12-5 finish and Divisional Round playoff loss in 2022. As it aims to make its first Super Bowl since 1995, improving the passing attack has proven a big priority. The Cowboys ranked 14th in the NFL last season with 219.8 air yards per game.

Earlier in free agency, the Cowboys cut ties with Ezekiel Elliott. It’s evident they’re reshaping their offense to give quarterback Dak Prescott more options to throw the football to.

Cooks has two years remaining on his contract with an average salary cap hit of $25.5 million during that period. The Texans will pay $6 million of Cooks’ contract for the 2023 season, according to reports.