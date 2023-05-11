Prior to releasing the full 2023 regular season schedule, New York radio host Brandon Tierney is reporting that the Giants will host the Dallas Cowboys for a Week 1 matchup in primetime on Sunday Night Football.

The Cowboys have not confirmed that bit of scheduling but it will all come out at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday night.

NBC Washington reporter JP Finlay is also sharing intel on both of Dallas’ matchups versus the Washington Commanders this season. They’ll play at AT&T Stadium in Week 12 for the annual Thanksgiving Day game. The Cowboys last hosted Washington on Thanksgiving in 2020. For the road game, Dallas will reportedly travel to play the Commanders for a Week 18 game.

One other primetime game was revealed prior to the release on Thursday. Dallas will take on NFC rival San Francisco 49ers in primetime this season. The Cowboys will travel to take on the 49ers in Week 5 for a Sunday night game.

Kickoff between Dallas and San Francisco is now officially set for 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 8. The game will be on NBC.

Last season, Jerry Jones’ squad had three games on Sunday nights, including the 2022 season opener versus the Bucs, which they lost.

Dallas Cowboys 2023 opponents

As always, the Cowboys will play their divisional opponents twice, once at home and once on the road. They’ll also host the Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Jets and Lions at AT&T Stadium in 2023.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys’ road trips will have them going coast to coast with away games versus the Chargers, Cardinals, 49ers, Dolphins, Panthers and Bills. Dallas hasn’t traveled to Buffalo or Miami since the 2015 season.

According to Boston Herald columnist Bill Speros, the Cowboys will travel the 11th-most of all 32 teams during the 2023 season. They’ll fly 22,620 miles to see their opponents. Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks top the league with 31,600 miles to fly. Unlike nine other teams, the Cowboys’ mileage does not include flight miles for an international game.

Here’s a look at the Dallas Cowboys’ 2023 opponents, including who they’ll play at home and who they’ll face away, along with their 2022 regular season records.

Home

Washington (8-8-1) – Week 12, Thursday, Nov. 23

NY Giants (9-7-1)

Philadelphia (14-3)

LA Rams (5-12)

Seattle (9-8)

New England (8-9)

NY Jets (7-10)

Detroit (9-8)

Away