As the Dallas Cowboys‘ top cornerback, Trevon Diggs is no stranger to going up against the best of the best in the league. In 2023, he’ll face nine of the NFL’s top receivers, starting with 2022 offensive rookie of the year, Garrett Wilson, in Week 2.

ProFootballFocus shared a graphic on Twitter this week of all the best receivers Diggs has on his calendar. On top of facing AJ Brown and Terry McLaurin twice each this season with the Cowboys’ usual NFC East games, Diggs must also clamp down on DeAndre Hopkins, Deebo Samuel, DK Metcalf, Tyreek Hill and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The schedule also includes a very special matchup between Diggs and his brother, Stefon, when Dallas travels to Buffalo in November.

Trevon Diggs notable WR1 matchups this season 👀 pic.twitter.com/ylgoOLzf4o — PFF (@PFF) May 13, 2023

Every receiver on Diggs’ matchup list posted over 1,000 receiving yards last season, except for Hopkins. He hasn’t posted over 1,000 yards in a season since his first with the Cardinals in 2020.

After leading the league in interceptions in 2021, Diggs still took heat for his man coverage. ProFootballFocus released their stats at the time, sharing that he allowed 1,068 yards in coverage. However, Diggs, and other Cowboys, took issue with the numbers.

“pff put out a fake stat for RT & y’all believed them,” Diggs tweeted in December.

The Cowboys cornerback continues to work with a chip on his shoulder. In 2023, he’ll have more help on the opposite side of the field since Dallas brought in five-time Pro Bowler Stephon Gilmore.

Diggs waiting on new deal with Dallas

With speculation surrounding his future, Diggs confirmed that he wants to stay in Dallas for the foreseeable future.

“Hopefully something gets figured out,” Diggs said about his contract situation. “I love Dallas, I love being here. We’ll see.”

The second-round pick for Dallas in 2020 is going on year four of his four-year, $6.32 million contract. He led the NFL in interceptions in 2021 and has two Pro Bowls under his belt in the first three years of his career after racking up 195 tackles and 17 interceptions over that span.

With numbers like that, Diggs could be the NFL’s next highest-paid cornerback when his deal finally comes through. The current top-paid corner, Jaire Alexander, gets $21 million a year currently.

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told the hosts on 105.3 The Fan last month that contract extensions for Diggs and fellow Cowboy CeeDee Lamb will gain momentum during the post-draft months.

“We’ve historically signed a lot of guys during that training camp period to extensions,” Jones said. “But guys like CeeDee Lamb and Diggs are certainly on our radar. We’d love to have them around here for another five, six years. Whatever that turns out to be.”