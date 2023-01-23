Dallas Cowboys Twitter Account Throws Dak Prescott Under the Bus After Loss to 49ers

Rarely do you see a team’s social media account throw one of its own players under the bus after a loss. Apparently, the Dallas Cowboys wanted to keep it real when it came to Dak Prescott, though.

Sunday night, following the 19-12 loss to the 49ers, the Cowboys social media team posted an interesting tweet. It didn’t put all the blame on the quarterback … but it came pretty close.

“Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds,” the tweet read.

For a little more context, Prescott took complete responsibility for his two interceptions in Sunday’s game. He said those poor throws were “100% on me.”

The social media team probably just tried to get Prescott’s ownership of the situation across. But, damn, that’s a pretty harsh way to do it.

Prescott ended the game completing 23-of-37 passes for 206 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Sunday’s loss marked the second-straight year in which the Cowboys were eliminated from the playoffs by the 49ers.

Mattress Mack Throws Shade at Dak Prescott After Cowboys Loss

Jim Mcingvale, better known as Mattress Mack, wasn’t too pleased with the performance from Dak Prescott and the Cowboys on Sunday. The big-time gambler placed a $2 million bet on Dallas to beat San Francisco on Sunday.

Obviously, that didn’t happen and Mack had to kiss his $2 million wager goodbye. After the game, Mack had a message for Prescott — who promotes Sleep Number mattresses.

“Hey, Dak, Mattress Mack here, I just lost $2 million, but I’ve got some advice for you,” he said. “Get rid of that Sleep Number mattress and get a Tempur Pedic. You’ll get much better results.”

There’s probably a little more to it than just getting a good night’s rest. But we’ll see if Prescott heeds Mack’s advice and changes mattresses before next season.