Dallas Cowboys UDFA roundup: Signings, bonuses

After adding eight rookies in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys weren’t done, as they signed 10 undrafted free agents Saturday.

The Cowboys began the draft by selecting Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith No. 26 overall. They also addressed a need at tight end in the second round by adding Smith’s teammate at Michigan, Luke Schoonmaker. In the third, they grabbed Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown to pair alongside two-time Pro Bowler Micah Parsons.

But Dallas concluded the draft still wanting more. They waited until the sixth and seventh rounds to select a running back and receiver, two positions on the roster that could use some fresh talent. The Cowboys had a chance to further address other positions after the draft in a frenzy to find the most talented players still available.

Below is a recap of who they’ve signed so far, with more names likely to come.

Dallas Cowboys undrafted free agents

TJ Bass, G Oregon (per Michael Gehlken): A two-time first-team All-Pac 12 selection, Bass brings experience playing both the left tackle and left guard positions. But according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, he will compete at guard with the Cowboys.

Tyrus Wheat, LB, Mississippi State (per Tom Pelissero): Wheat led Mississippi State with six sacks this past season in addition to 53 tackles (10.5 for loss) to earn second-team All-SEC honors. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported his deal includes a $20,000 signing bonus and $185,000 base salary.

Earl Bostic Jr., OT, Kansas (per Pelissero): Bostick spent the past six seasons with the Jayhawks, including as a starter in 2021 and 2022. Pelissero reported that he is guaranteed $220,000 in his deal.

Princeton Fant, TE, Tennessee (per Gehlken): Princeton Fant is the cousin of Seahawks tight end Noah Fant. He is 6-foot-4, 245 pounds and gives the Cowboys another rookie tight end to go with Schoonmaker.

Jalen Moreno-Cropper, WR, Fresno State (per Gehlken): Moreno-Cropper had 83 catches for 1,086 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. He could compete for reps behind CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup.

Jose Barbon, WR, Temple (per Aaron Wilson): Barbon spent five seasons with the Owls and led the team with 72 catches for 918 yards in 2022.

David Durden, WR, West Florida (per Gehlken): Durden is a multi-sport athlete who played one season of minor league baseball in 2017 before retiring to pursue football. He dominated at the Division II level with 54 catches for 1,128 yards and 13 touchdowns this past season.

Hunter Luepke, FB, North Dakota State (per Pelissero): Luepke is a jack-of-all-trades with experience at fullback, tight end and running back. He rushed for 621 yards this past season while adding 196 yards receiving and 13 total touchdowns.

Isaiah Land, LB, Florida A&M (per Gehlken): Land reunites with Florida A&M teammate Markquese Bell, a Cowboys safety. The edge rusher had a combined 27 sacks and 37.5 tackles for loss the past two seasons.

Durrell Johnson, LB, Liberty (per Pelissero): Johnson led Liberty in both sacks (nine) and tackles for loss (27.5) in 2022.

