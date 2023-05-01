The Dallas Cowboys‘ recently released war room footage reveals how the team’s front office heads debated taking Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith as the clock ticked down on their No. 26 pick in the first round.

In the clip now spreading across social media, Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay argues in favor of grabbing Smith. His comments also reveal that Dallas considered taking one of the top offensive guards in the class instead.

TCU’s Steve Avila was the offensive guard taken next in the draft at No. 36 in the second round. After Avila, Matthew Bergeron went at No. 38 to the Falcons. The Cowboys didn’t pick again until 58 when they decided to go for a tight end, instead of grabbing the next-best lineman available in O’Cyrus Torrence. According to Cowboys reporter Patrik Walker, Bergeron was the guard Dallas considered over Smith.

Video: Inside the #Cowboys war room debating who to take at 26th overall of the 2023 Draft.



It apparently came down to Michigan DT Mazi Smith and OL Matthew Bergeron.

McClay’s argument primarily revolves around the team’s current depth chart needs.

“Personally, I would go with Mazi because I know that he helps us now,” McClay said. “With the guard, my question is… you’re adding something to it where we have depth. For the defensive line, that gives you an immediate starter, and something for the future.

“We’ve had offensive linemen there, we haven’t had an interior defensive lineman that high in quite some time.”

Team owner and general manager Jerry Jones chimed in, noting he would regret letting the players in question slip away.

“I am cutthroat, if we missed one of those two guys after having them both here in our hands,” Jones said.

Based on his answer, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy would have been satisfied with either selection.

“We’re better on the line of scrimmage with either one of these guys,” McCarthy said.

Cowboys’ 2023 class grade revealed

With the draft now complete, grades have come rolling in for the Cowboys’ draft class.

NFL.com graded the Cowboys’ overall draft as a B+. That includes a B for Day 1, an A- for Day 2 and an A for Day 3.

The Cowboys’ first pick of the draft came at No. 26 overall in the first round, and they selected Mazi Smith. He should carve out a nice role as part of the defensive front in Dallas. Some viewed the pick as a bit of a reach, though.

Dallas then selected another player out of Michigan in the second round, taking tight end Luke Schoonmaker No. 58 overall. In the third round with the No. 90 overall pick, the Cowboys drafted Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown to round out their second day.

The Cowboys had four picks on the final day of the draft in Rounds 4-7, and they addressed a couple of needs. With the No. 129 overall pick in the fourth round, Dallas took San Jose State EDGE Vilami Fehoko. They then added some depth to the offensive line, taking North Carolina offensive lineman Asim Richards at No. 169 overall.

Southern Miss defensive back Eric Scott was the pick for the Cowboys with the No. 178 overall selection in the sixth round. Dallas used their second to last pick, No. 212 overall in the sixth round, on Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn. That was a special one for Dallas, as he is the son of Chris Vaughn, the team’s assistant director of college scouting.

Dallas rounded out their 2023 draft with South Carolina wide receiver Jalen Brooks.

Outsider’s Jonathan Wagner contributed to this report.