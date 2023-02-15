CeeDee Lamb Opens Up on Possible Odell Beckham Jr. Signing

It’s quite simple — the Dallas Cowboys need a wide receiver this off-season. Outside of CeeDee Lamb, quarterback Dak Prescott had little to no help throughout this past year. They attempted to and successfully signed someone during the season, bringing T.Y. Hilton in. But he was not exactly the free-agent star Jerry Jones was after for most of the time.

That would have been Odell Beckham Jr., a name mentioned on nearly a daily basis at The Star in Frisco. Dallas made their intentions very clear with Beckham, continually stating they wanted to sign him. Due to injury, nothing came to fruition and the thought always was the move would be revisited after the Super Bowl.

Lamb himself decided to kick things off, discussing the Cowboys possibly bringing Beckham in before 2023. He said if Beckham does wear a star on the side of his helmet, there is already a mutual understanding of what the Super Bowl champion could bring to the table.

“We know what (Beckham) brings to the table,” Lamb said. “Understanding that he’s a free agent, we need all the help we can, as far as making big plays and doing what we got to do offensively.”

If anyone would benefit from Beckham signing for the Cowboys, it would be Lamb. While he proved he can be a No. 1 wide receiver, a ton of pressure would be taken off Lamb. More weapons can only improve what was already a highly-ranked offense.

Even if Beckham is signed, Dallas will be looking for other weapons, possibly through the NFL Draft. Offensive talent acquisition will be the name of the game this offseason and likely begins with Beckham.

Odell Beckham Jr., Dallas Cowboys Drama To Ramp Back Up

Seemingly every single day for a few week period, Beckham’s name was brought up in Dallas. Lamb, Jones, and Prescott all spoke highly of the potential relationship. Even linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs were attempting to recruit the receiver.

When Beckham made his trip to Dallas, a potential deal seemed imminent. However, once the medicals came back, it was discovered Beckham would not be able to make a serious impact until late in the postseason. By then, the point of having him for 2022 was almost useless.

The front office and players will not be available to speak daily during the offseason but when they are, Beckham figures to be a popular topic of conversation once again. Nothing will ever be put to rest until the ink is dried on a contract, no matter the team.