LOOK: Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Reveals New Back Tattoos

CeeDee Lamb is adding some serious ink as the NFL offseason is now in full swing.

The Dallas Cowboys receiver showed off a massive back tattoo which looks like it was painful to get just looking at it. Still, it was worth it, as Lamb’s ink rivals some of the best tattoos in the NFL.

Check it out below, where the words “MY STORY ISN’T OVER” and a photo of Kobe Bryant are prominent.

(Photos: Andres Ortega on Instagram https://t.co/6pGxN2vHOa)

Moreover, Lamb doesn’t just have some of the best ink in the league now, but he’s also ascended to being one of the NFL’s top wide receivers. Last season, the Cowboys star amassed 107 receptions for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns, all among the best in the league.

CeeDee Lamb has found a home in Dallas, and won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. The former Oklahoma star and his massive tattoos will look to continue being talked about as one of the best in the league once again in 2023.

CeeDee Lamb shares what he believes Cowboys, Dak Prescott need to take next step

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb had a simple response when asked about what his team, and quarterback, need to take the next step in 2023.

As many others have voiced after watching the power imbalance around Dak Prescott and Brock Purdy in their playoff matchup earlier in 2023, Lamb believes the offense needs more weapons.

Careful not to step on his teammates’ pride, the former first-rounder said even one more major weapon could do the trick.

“You’ve got to surround him. Straight like that,” Lamb said on the Around the NFL podcast on Wednesday. “Look at the Eagles. They’ve got three receivers. Great tight end group. They run the ball well. O-Line is very phenomenal. You look at San Fran. They’ve got, they surrounded their quarterback. You get success ultimately.”

“I mean granted we’ve got just as, as many weapons, but that extra player, or that one, all it takes is one,” Lamb continued. “You can be so close, in that, to the Super Bowl that they can be a deciding factor.

“So I feel like just keeping him comfortable in the pocket, just keeping him surrounded with whatever as far, production should I say, and you’ve got to stay healthy.”

On3/Outsider’s Nikki Chavanelle contributed to this article.