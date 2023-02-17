Dallas Hires Former Cowboys Player to Newly Re-Tooled Coaching Staff

The Dallas Cowboys have decided to add a former player to the coaching staff. According to a report from ESPN’s Todd Archer, Darian Thomspon has landed a gig on the sidelines.

Thompson, who spent four years in Dallas, will serve as an assistant linebackers and quality control coach. This offseason, head coach Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys organization made multiple changes to the staff.

The Cowboys have added Darian Thompson to the coaching staff as assistant linebackers/quality control coach, per source. Thompson spent four seasons with the Cowboys as a safety and special teams ace. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) February 17, 2023

Thompson played for the Cowboys from 2018-21, primarily as a safety and special teams player. Prior to his time in Dallas, he played for the New York Giants from 2016-17.

In a six-year NFL career, Thompson totaled 170 tackles and two interceptions. He was a third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Boise State.

The Cowboys finished the 2022 season with a 12-5 record and were eliminated in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

An Offseason of Change for the Dallas Cowboys

A 12-5 record and playoff berth might look good on paper, but Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wants another Super Bowl ring. In order to do that, he believed it was time to make some changes.

Jones didn’t make a change at the top, keeping Mike McCarthy in charge. However, the Cowboys went through a staff purge following the conclusion of the season.

Dallas parted ways with eight assistant coaches, including offensive coordinator Kellen Moore — who landed the same gig with the Los Angeles Chargers. McCarthy plans to take over a majority of the play-calling duties next season.

After posting a 6-10 record in his first season in Dallas, McCarthy has led the Cowboys to 12-5 marks in each of the past two seasons. But the playoff runs have been brief.

Last year, Dallas was defeated in the Wild Card round. This season, they were eliminated in the Divisional Round. Both times, the San Francisco 49ers sent the Cowboys to the exits.

Will the changes be enough to make Dallas a legitimate Super Bowl contender?