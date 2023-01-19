Dallas News Anchor Tries Kicking Field Goals After Brett Maher’s Brutal Game, and It Was a Disaster

So, you think it’s easy being a kicker in the NFL? A lot of fans got pretty confident in their abilities after Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed four extra points in the NFC Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.

A Dallas news anchor proved that kicking extra points may not be quite as easy as you think. Even without the helmet and shoulder pads, a defense trying to block it and the pressures of an NFL playoff game, it proved to be a disaster.

Good Day‘s Brandon Todd wanted to see if he could make an extra point in five tries or less. If you’ll recall, Maher missed the first four PAT attempts before converting on the fifth.

Spoiler alert, Todd didn’t even get close. But the video is still hilarious to watch:

Think you could do a better job kicking for the Dallas Cowboys than Brett Maher? @BrandonToddFOX4 decided to give it a shot. Here's what happened. 😆 pic.twitter.com/7TmPeYIOWw — Good Day (@GoodDayFox4) January 18, 2023

While criticism is fair of Maher’s performance on Monday night — he is a professional kicker after all — don’t get it in your head that you’d be able to do the job.

Chances are that your kicks would look similar to the ones in the video.

New Audio Surfaces of Dak Prescott’s Outburst After Brett Maher’s Blunder

It’s no secret that Brett Maher’s four missed PAT attempts frustrated a lot of people on Monday night. Fans were griping on social media, Peyton Manning suggested cutting the kicker at halftime during the ManningCast, and quarterback Dak Prescott threw a bit of a tantrum.

After Maher missed the third PAT try, Prescott could be seen yelling, “Go for f—ing two!” Later in the week, audio of that epic moment was released:

"GO FOR F***ING TWO!"



The NFL just released the audio of Dak's meltdown on Monday night 😳 pic.twitter.com/p21R0aAmjc — Outsider Sports (@OutsiderSports) January 19, 2023

In the heat of the moment, you can understand why Prescott got so heated. Those missed PATs could’ve cost the Cowboys the game.

Fortunately for Maher, Dallas cruised to a 31-14 victory over Tampa Bay to advance to the Divisional Round.