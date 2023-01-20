Dallas Radio Host Wishes Injury on Christian McCaffrey Ahead of Cowboys vs. 49ers, Forced to Respond

A radio show host in Dallas is catching a lot of fire for comments made in regard to San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey. The sports talk personality implied that he’d like to see the 49ers star suffer an injury during this weekend’s game against the Cowboys.

During an episode of the GBag Nation show on 105.3 in Dallas, Bryan Broaddus suggested that Dallas would benefit from an injury to McCaffrey. That’s something he said … live on the air.

“We could use an injury,” he said during the show. “We really could. Hamstring would be good.”

During the show, the two hosts talked about McCaffrey’s injury struggles while with the Carolina Panthers. During his time in San Francisco this season, the running back has stayed healthy.

McCaffrey totaled 119 yards on 15 carries in San Francisco’s blowout win over Seattle in the Wild Card. He also caught a touchdown pass in the victory.

After catching a ton of heat for his comments about Christian McCaffrey, Bryan Broaddus issued an apology. He said that he has no ill wishes towards the running back.

First, Broaddus tried to clarify what he meant.

“Player has a history of not being healthy or available for his team. He’s done a great job of taking care of that while in SF,” he tweeted. “Would never wish that on any player. I worked in this league way too long for that.”

He then decided to apologize full for his remarks.

“I am sorry this even happened. Not my intent,” Broaddus said. “My hope it’s a great game.”

The Cowboys and 49ers meet at Levi’s Stadium in the final game of the NFL Divisional Round. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX.