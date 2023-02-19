Dallas Reporter Roasts Cowboys Following XFL Season-Opening Win for Arlington Renegades

The Dallas Cowboys continue to catch strays even as the 2022 NFL season has come to a close.

This edition of “let’s clown the Cowboys” came courtesy of WFAA reporter William Joy. Joy, reporting live outside Choctaw Stadium following the Arlington Renegades’ 22-20 victory over the Vegas Vipers in the opening game of the XFL Saturday, found a creative way to weave the Cowboys into his report.

“Even though attendance was pretty decent today, the weather probably kept a lot of people away,” Joy said. “There were a lot of people in heavy winter coats. There were a lot of people in blankets. But frankly, I think people are just excited to have a team in Arlington that actually plays football games in February.”

February, of course, is the month in which the Super Bowl takes place. The newer generation of Cowboys fans wouldn’t know anything about that, as the franchise last appeared in the final game of the NFL season in 1995. From then until present day, not only has Dallas not won a Super Bowl, a conference championship game appearance has been non-existent.

So, for Cowboys fans unwell after the burn, take it up with team owner Jerry Jones. Ask him to build a championship roster and maybe, just maybe, these burns will go away.

Kelly Clarkson Takes a Shot at Cowboys at NFL Honors

With Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and linebacker Micah Parsons among the Cowboys in attendance at the 2023 NFL Honors, Kelly Clarkson made sure to find time in her monologue to fire some shots at her favorite team.

“Did you all know the playoffs continue after the divisional round? I didn’t. I’m a Cowboys fan,” said Clarkson, as the camera panned to Prescott who cracked a smile.

The Cowboys, however, weren’t the only team to catch a stray from Clarkson. The Cleveland Browns, the NFL’s resident punching bag, were on the receiving end of a zinger from Clarkson.

“It was a crazy season,” Clarkson said. “Thankfully the Browns restored order to the universe by doing a bunch of dumb Browns stuff, so that happened.”