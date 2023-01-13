Dallas, Tampa Mayors Reveal Bet on Cowboys vs. Buccaneers in Monday Night NFC Wildcard Matchup

There will be some tasty treats on the line when the Cowboys meet the Bucs this Monday in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

Winner gets cookies. Yes, really. The mayors of Dallas and Tampa confirmed that they’ve placed a traditional bet for the Cowboys-Bucs. But Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson didn’t wager plates and plates of BBQ or Tex-Mex. And Tampa Mayor Jane Castor certainly could’ve gone for fresh seafood.

Johnson announced the wager via social media. Both mayors are offering Tiff’s Treats. Total yumfest provided by a cookie delivery service.

Johnson described the bet as a “friendly wager.” He tweeted “Call it the Tiff’s Treats Throwdown” — Winner gets 500 dozen boxes of cookies. I plan to give ours to our first responders and Dallas kids. Go Cowboys!”

Castor replied “It’s a deal! Our frontline workers in the city of Tampa are going to love their sweet treats when our Buccaneers emerge victorious on Monday night! Go Bucs!”

Yes, it’s a cookie throwdown for the Cowboys-Bucs. (Note to self, order a dozen snickerdoodles).

Important @NFL news: Tampa Mayor @JaneCastor and I have agreed to a friendly wager on Monday's @dallascowboys–@Buccaneers game.



Call it the "@tiffstreats Throwdown" — Winner gets 500 dozen boxes of cookies. I plan to give ours to our first responders and Dallas kids. #GoCowboys! — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) January 12, 2023

So with cookies on the line, who ya got between the Cowboys and Bucs? Oddsmakers say Dallas is about a field goal favorite. The Cowboys need to figure out how to get rid of the Tom Brady hex. After all, Brady owns a 7-0 record as a starting quarterback against the Cowboys. That includes this year’s season debut, when the Cowboys-Bucs kicked off NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The playoff game is the final one of wildcard weekend, with the NFL setting it for Monday primetime.

If the Cowboys are going to beat the Bucs and keep the cookies in Dallas, the offense needs to come alive. The Cowboys scored only three points in the season opener against the Bucs. And that was in the first quarter of a 19-3 loss.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott threw for only 134 yards with 14 completions. He also broke his thumb that night, but the injury happened midway through the fourth quarter. He didn’t return from the injury until Oct. 23. Prescott rebounded well. Then came the dismal regular season finale. The quarterback suffered his worst game of the season in a 26-6 road loss against the Commanders.

Meanwhile, Brady and the Bucs offense also struggled with consistency throughout the season. Tampa, the fourth-seed, clinched the NFC South division with a win over Carolina, Jan. 1. However, the Bucs dropped last Sunday’s game against Atlanta, losing on the road 30-17. But Brady is a Cowboys nemesis. In his previous seven wins, he’s thrown for 1,945 yards and15 touchdowns against only five interceptions.

But know that Cowboys-Bucs game is about more than advancing in the playoffs. It’s about the cookies.