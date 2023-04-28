Buffalo Bills GM admits NFL Draft trade was a direct move to block Dallas Cowboys

The Buffalo Bills ended up with one of the top offensive weapons in the NFL draft Thursday night, jumping in front of the Dallas Cowboys to select Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid.

The Bills held pick No. 27 entering the draft, with the Cowboys at 26.

Buffalo GM Brandon Beane believed the Cowboys were set to take Kincaid at 26, so he traded his fourth round pick to the Jaguars in order to move up two spots to 25.

That moved allowed the Bills to land Kincaid and kept him away from Dallas.

“We had a good feeling that Dallas would take him and we just really liked him and felt he would be a great fit in our offense,” Beane said. “He’s a tight end, but he’s a receiving tight end. We think he’ll pair well with Dawson [Knox] and give us another target in the middle of the field.”

The Cowboys were rumored to be in the market for a tight end entering the draft. However, with Kincaid gone, they selected Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith with their first round pick.

According to Beane, the Bills were considering moving back in the draft in order to acquire more picks.

Instead, they ultimately moved up in order to land Kincaid.

“If you asked me five picks before we picked, I still would have told you we were going to trade down. I thought he was going to get taken,” Beane said. “[He] was the one player that I felt strongly that the team in front of us had a lot of love for.”

After trading their fourth-round pick and previously trading their seventh, the Bills only have their second, third, fifth and sixth picks remaining over the next two days.

Beane didn’t want to give up the fourth, but he feels strongly that making the move was worth it.

“I didn’t want to have to give up a pick,” Beane said. “But I would have been more disappointed with him that close to not be able to get him.”

What Dalton Kincaid brings to Bills

Dalton Kincaid is joining a talented Bills offense that already has a pair of stars in Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.

Kincaid is a receiving tight end who caught 70 passes for 890 yards and eight touchdowns at Utah last season.

Beane believes he will fit in great at Buffalo.

“Elite hands, really good route runner. Good feel setting up guys inside. This guy’s got great feel, great instinct,” Beane said. “He pairs well in our offense. He’s something we don’t have. Us trading up tells you how we valued him. … He was the best player on our board.”