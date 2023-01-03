Damar Hamlin’s Agent Breaks Silence in Wake of His Collapse on ‘Monday Night Football’

Just a couple of hours after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field while playing in the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game, the NFL player’s agent Ira Turner spoke out about the incident.

In a statement provided to Buffalo Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg, Damar Hamlin’s agent stated, “Please continue to pray for Damar and his family. We currently have no update at this time. Will ask that you keep the family in his prayers.”

Following Turner’s statement, the Buffalo Bills took to Twitter to share an update about Damar Hamlin’s condition following the game incident. The team stated that the NFL player had suffered a cardiac arrest after taking a hit in the game. “His heartbeat was restored on the field,” the team stated. “And he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Right at the 5:58 mark in the game’s first quarter, Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. He reportedly received CPR twice before being rushed out of the stadium and sent to the UC Medical Center. He is currently in critical condition.

Family Friend Tells CNN That Damar Hamlin’s Mother Was at the Bills-Bengals Game

While speaking to CNN about the incident, family friend Jordon Rooney stated that Damar Hamlin’s mother was actually at the Bulls-Bengals game.

Rooney stated that Damar Hamlin has a strong family and the ideal support system. “They’re optimistic,” he told the media outlet. “Damar is someone that you Ould trust and believe to come out on top of anything that he is faced with. They know Damar. I know Damar. We’re confident that no matter what he’s facing, he’s going to come out on top.”

Rooney further explained that Damar Hamlin is more than an athlete. “He’s in the NFL because he wants to be a role model. Part of what drives Damar is to be an example for the other young people in his community.”

Rooney also said that during his most recent conversation with Damar Hamlin, they were talking about the NFL player’s charitable contributions. “Our last conversation, it was talking about his toy drive. We had two toy drives – so talking about the success of it, he was excited,” Rooney explained. He referred to Hamlin as being strategic and personable.

The family friend went on to add that Damar Hamlin is someone who “truly embodies” what it is to be a person to look up to. “I mean, toy drives, back-to-school drives, just giving people time out of his day. Damar is the ideal professional athlete.”

In regards to fans wanting to know the status of Damar Hamlin’s condition, Rooney said everyone needs to remain patient. “He is a human being who has a family and … his wellbeing is what’s most important.”