Damar Hamlin is returning to the NFL. The Buffalo Bills cornerback suffered cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in January and had to be rushed immediately to the hospital.

In that moment, Hamlin’s future was uncertain. Medical personnel had to administer CPR on the field in order to save his life. Just three months later, the cornerback miraculously says he’ll be playing again.

“This event was life-changing but it’s not the end of my story,” Hamlin said. “So I’m here to announce that I plan on making a comeback to the NFL.”

BREAKING: Damar Hamlin just announced that he plans on making a comeback to the NFL. pic.twitter.com/qa5Qip649p — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) April 18, 2023

Earlier in the press conference, Hamlin confirmed that his near-fatal incident was related to commotio cordis. Commotio Cordis is a specific, rare type of cardiac arrest that’s caused by a chest blow at a precise spot at the wrong moment within the heartbeat.