Damar Hamlin Arrives at Buffalo Bills Locker Room Ahead of Game vs. Bengals

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is reportedly in attendance for his team’s AFC Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday.

Per Tracy Wolfson of CBS, Hamlin visited with his teammates in the locker room at Highmark Stadium ahead of the 3 p.m. ET kickoff.

Hamlin is back with his teammates just 20 days removed from suffering a cardiac arrest on the field in the Week 17 game versus these same Bengals. The NFL postponed and later canceled the two teams’ regular season meeting.

Hamlin spent a week hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was then transported to the Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute. He was discharged on Jan. 11 and subsequently returned home in Buffalo.

“We’re obviously grateful first and foremost that he’s home and with his parents and his brother, which is great,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. “I’m sure it’s felt like a long time since he’s been able to be home naturally there. And I’m sure it’s a great feeling.”

Damar Hamlin Faces Long Recovery

Hamlin, 24, still has a long way to go in his recovery. Jordon Rooney, a family friend and business representative, told the Associated Press Friday that Hamlin still requires oxygen.

“Damar still requires oxygen. And is having his heart monitored regularly to ensure there are no setbacks or after effects,” Rooney said. “Though he is able to visit the team’s facility, Damar is not in position to travel often, and requires additional rest to help his body heal.”

Sunday will be the first time Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins sees Hamlin since the medical emergency. Hamlin had tackled Higgins just moments before collapsing and needing CPR.

Higgins told reporters this week that he’d love to see Hamlin and shake his hand in person at Sunday’s game.

“Just be happy to see him,” Higgins said. “I haven’t really spoken to him. Just letting his family do what he needs to do with all his loved ones.”