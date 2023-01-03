Damar Hamlin’s Family Breaks Silence After Terrifying Medical Emergency

The family of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin provided an update on his condition Tuesday following his on-field collapse during “Monday Night Football.”

Announcement directly from Damar’s family: pic.twitter.com/MdzgxUmVfg — Jordon Rooney (@jordonr) January 3, 2023

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time,” the statement read. “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country. We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar.

“We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them.”

Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field Monday night after making a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins with just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter. Hamlin stood up after making the play before falling back to the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Medical personnel administered CPR and used an AED before he was put in an ambulance and taken to the nearby University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Roughly an hour after Hamlin’s collapse, the NFL announced it had postponed the game between the Bengals and Bills.

The Bills said in a statement that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and is in critical condition.

NFL Players Offer Support to Damar Hamlin

In the aftermath of the incident, many NFL players have offered their support to Hamlin. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady tweeted out Tuesday that he’s “praying” for Hamlin and his family.

“We’re praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa,” Brady wrote. “Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love. Thankful for our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support I know they’ll continue to provide.”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, meanwhile, shared his thoughts on Twitter.

“Praying hard,” Mahomes wrote on Twitter. “Please be okay man.”